American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Financial Analysis

American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American International Ventures and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerra Gold 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.19%.

This table compares American International Ventures and Centerra Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold $900.14 million 1.29 -$381.77 million $1.07 4.93

American International Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold.

Volatility and Risk

American International Ventures has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American International Ventures and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold 36.71% 1.92% 1.52%

Summary

Centerra Gold beats American International Ventures on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of precious metals, gold, and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

