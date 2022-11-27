Analysts Set Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Target Price at $22.54

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

