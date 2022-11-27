Analysts Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Target Price at GBX 91.14

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 91.14 ($1.08).

BOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 37 ($0.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 36 ($0.43) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

BOO opened at GBX 40.05 ($0.47) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.10 ($2.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £507.91 million and a PE ratio of -133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.88.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.