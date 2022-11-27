Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $32.10

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. Barclays lifted their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Canada Goose Price Performance

GOOS opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $58,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $181,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

