Analysts Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target at $45.46

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after buying an additional 119,226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 61.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.4% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $718,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

CMCSA stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

