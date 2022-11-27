Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT at $16.15

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.15.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after buying an additional 2,968,003 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after buying an additional 2,153,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

