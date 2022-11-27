Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Price Target at $59.08

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

