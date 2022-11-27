Analysts Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target at $3.82

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.82.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.44%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 288,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 394,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

