Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Target Price at $74.22

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

Several research analysts have commented on RCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

RCI stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $3,627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $18,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.