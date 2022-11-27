Analyzing Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP)

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Omnicom Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Omnicom Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 9.13% 40.82% 5.49% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Omnicom Group and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Omnicom Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. WPP pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Omnicom Group pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omnicom Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Omnicom Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omnicom Group and WPP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $14.29 billion 1.13 $1.41 billion $6.23 12.70 WPP $17.60 billion 0.65 $876.90 million N/A N/A

Omnicom Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WPP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Omnicom Group and WPP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 4 5 5 0 2.07 WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omnicom Group currently has a consensus price target of $84.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than WPP.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats WPP on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, South America, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.