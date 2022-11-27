Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $49.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Appian has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 121,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,914,331.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,739,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,458,832.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 121,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,914,331.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,739,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,458,832.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $145,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 257,731 shares of company stock worth $10,784,035 and sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Appian by 39.9% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at $6,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after acquiring an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at $5,860,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.