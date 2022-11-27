Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 47,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 48,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPRFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aris Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aris Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aris Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Aris Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

