Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 450.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,799 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 465.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 366,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock worth $8,932,281. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $135.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

