Arizona Metals (TSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSE:AMC – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.26. Approximately 153,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 175,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.01.
Arizona Metals Stock Performance
About Arizona Metals
Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.
