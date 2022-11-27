Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $29.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last three months. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asana Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 26.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 71.1% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. Asana has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $113.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.