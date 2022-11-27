Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.58. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

