ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives C$56.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

Several research analysts have commented on ATA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$43.08 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$30.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.90.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

