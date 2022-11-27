Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 64,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $195,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of AUPH opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $693.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

