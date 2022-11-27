AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,562.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,575.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,338.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2,198.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

