Azarga Uranium (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Trading Up 5.7%

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 323,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 210,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Azarga Uranium Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.
About Azarga Uranium
Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
