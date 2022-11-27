Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Trading Down 4.8%

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.56 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12). Approximately 77,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 52,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.12).

Barkby Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.32.

Barkby Group Company Profile

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

