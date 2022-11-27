Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1,033,625.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 59.1% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 629,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,985 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $77.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

