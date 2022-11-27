BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Lessened by Mirova

Mirova lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 72.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in BCE were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.81%.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
