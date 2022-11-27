Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Trading 10.6% Higher

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. 1,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

