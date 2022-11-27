BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

BID Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

About BID

(Get Rating)

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions worldwide. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.