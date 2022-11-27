Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,239 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Blackstone worth $104,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $97.18. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

