Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $83.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

