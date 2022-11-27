Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BAH. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.70.

BAH opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

