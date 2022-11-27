Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.81. 77,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 206,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Brickell Biotech Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Brickell Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 18.89% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

