Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

BYFC opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.82. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

