Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Target Price at GBX 1,397.92

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,397.92 ($16.53).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.05) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($14.90) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.39) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($14.78) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($311,599.86). In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($311,599.86). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.61), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($32,487.70).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 642 ($7.59) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,580.99 ($30.52). The company has a market capitalization of £642.10 million and a PE ratio of 2,070.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 615.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 883.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

