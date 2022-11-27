Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) PT at C$11.61

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.61.

CAS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:CAS opened at C$8.36 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$7.95 and a 12 month high of C$14.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$839.03 million and a P/E ratio of 5.89.

Cascades Announces Dividend

Cascades Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

(Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.