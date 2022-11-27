Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Target Price at GBX 353

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 347 ($4.10).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.78) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Transactions at Crest Nicholson

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider David Arnold bought 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($23,388.91). In other Crest Nicholson news, insider David Arnold bought 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($23,388.91). Also, insider Peter Truscott acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £193,800 ($229,159.28). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 115,750 shares of company stock worth $25,338,000.

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

About Crest Nicholson

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 230.20 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £591.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1,151.00. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 379.80 ($4.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.56.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

