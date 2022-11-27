Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target at $21.92

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,249,000 after acquiring an additional 303,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 339,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

