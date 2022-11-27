Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $296.25

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $293.99 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

