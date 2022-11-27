Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $296.25

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $293.99 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

