Brokerages Set Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Target Price at $707.50

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $707.50.

DNNGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Redburn Partners raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

