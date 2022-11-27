Brokerages Set Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Target Price at $240.80

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($224.49) to €240.00 ($244.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($244.90) to €265.00 ($270.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

