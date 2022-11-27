Brokerages Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $29.50

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $834.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 419.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 778,419 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

