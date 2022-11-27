Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target at $52.50

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

STZHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Stelco Trading Down 8.6 %

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. Stelco has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

