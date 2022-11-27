Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target at $79.13

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lovesac by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 1,064.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

