Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT at $55.03

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $180.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.