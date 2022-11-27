Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,821 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of BAM stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.