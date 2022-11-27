Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.89.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BURL opened at $196.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.05. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.