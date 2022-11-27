Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.89.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BURL opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $304.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.