BuzzFeed (BZFD) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BuzzFeed to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -12.30% -13.88% -7.21% BuzzFeed Competitors -106.23% -101.76% -12.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BuzzFeed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 2 0 0 1.67 BuzzFeed Competitors 65 221 349 14 2.48

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.95%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than its competitors.

27.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million $24.71 million -1.74 BuzzFeed Competitors $2.35 billion -$998.88 million 15.88

BuzzFeed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

