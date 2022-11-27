Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$642,972.47 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.0 %

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$108.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$100.92 billion and a PE ratio of 34.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.77. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of C$86.12 and a 52 week high of C$109.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$101.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

