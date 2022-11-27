Cannon Resources Limited (ASX:CNR) Insider Sells A$112,500.00 in Stock

Cannon Resources Limited (ASX:CNR – Get Rating) insider Richard Bevan sold 250,000 shares of Cannon Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30), for a total transaction of A$112,500.00 ($74,503.31).

Cannon Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits. Its flagship projects are the Fisher East Project that comprises eleven granted exploration licenses covering a total of 330.6 square kilometers in the North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia; and the Collurabbie Project, which includes three granted exploration licenses covering a total of 147 square kilometers in the North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

