Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,827,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,915,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,220,000 after purchasing an additional 633,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 604,077 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

