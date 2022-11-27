Capital Analysts LLC Has $147,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $111.27 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

