Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $235.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.05 and a 200-day moving average of $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

